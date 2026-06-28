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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 28

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Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Increasing rain chances through July 4th

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for Tampa Bay from Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams for Sunday, June 28, 2026 — Showers and storms finally back to the coast next week

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Sunday, June 28, 2026

More of the top stories for June 28 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | June 28 7 p.m.

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