Pedestrian killed in crash on State Road 33 in Lakeland: LPD

LAKELAND, Fla. — A woman died early Sunday after being struck by an SUV while crossing State Road 33 in Lakeland.

Lakeland police say the crash happened around 12:37 a.m. in the 5700 block of State Road 33. A black Mitsubishi SUV was traveling south when the pedestrian entered its path for unknown reasons and was hit.

Emergency crews provided life-saving measures before transporting the woman to Lakeland Regional Health, where she was pronounced dead. The driver, identified as 48-year-old Demetrius Berry of Lakeland, was not injured.

The roadway was closed for about three and a half hours while investigators processed the scene. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Travis Payne at travis.payne@lakelandgov.net.