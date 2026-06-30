News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 30

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

One of Florida’s biggest new-law days of the year arrives Wednesday, July 1, as roughly 140 measures take effect with the start of the new fiscal year. Supreme Court upholds birthright citizenship, sparking mixed reactions in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez went to La Teresita restaurant in Tampa to hear what people have to say about today's SCOTUS decision regarding birthright citizenship.

Anthony Thomas-Maroon, the 17-year-old son of former Lightning forward Pat Maroon, is among six invitees participating in this year's Lightning development camp alongside the club's recent draft picks.

It’s been almost a week since two massive earthquakes devastated Venezuela, and many people throughout the Tampa Bay Area are stepping up to help.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said sunny, dry afternoons are expected across the Tampa Bay area over the next couple of days, with a chance for evening rain developing along the west coast.

PM Weather 6/30

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for June 30 from Tampa Bay 28: