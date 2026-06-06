News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 6

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Brittney Gomez gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Brittney Gomez said humidity and rain chances will increase, with scattered showers possible by midweek. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-90s starting Sunday.

PM Weather

More of the top stories for June 6 from Tampa Bay 28: