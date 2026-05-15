Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 15

News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 15
WFTS
News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 15
Posted

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and upcoming weekend.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Denis Phillips says dry air should move in Saturday, and temperatures should reach into the 90s as we approach the weekend. Early next week should be humid with rainfall.

Could get a taste of the rainy season next week in Tampa Bay area

More of the top stories for May 15 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | May 15 8 p.m.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.