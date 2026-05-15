News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 15

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and upcoming weekend.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Denis Phillips says dry air should move in Saturday, and temperatures should reach into the 90s as we approach the weekend. Early next week should be humid with rainfall.

Could get a taste of the rainy season next week in Tampa Bay area

More of the top stories for May 15 from Tampa Bay 28: