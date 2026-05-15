PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It’s now a little more difficult for tourists to go fishing in Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now requiring non-Florida residents to purchase their short-term licenses in person.

Watch report from Casey Albritton

Local fishermen concerned about change to FWC fishing license accessibility

"Well, it's coming off of the hurricanes we had a year and a half, two years ago, it’s just another gut punch to us," said Steven Vaughn who owns the Bay Pines Bait and Tackle.

He said the new fishing license rule is impacting his business.

"We get customers that come in and they are frustrated that they can’t get a license so they just don't go fishing at all," he said.

The FWC no longer allows non-residents to purchase a short-term fishing license online.

Visitors can only buy them at a tax collector's office or select locations like Walmart.

"No one wants to go to the tax collector's office, let alone on your vacation," said Captain Dylan Hubbard.

The FWC said the change will help keep sales simple and help improve responsible fishing by reducing the number of short-term licenses purchased throughout the year.

Captain Hubbard operates Hubbard's Marina in Madeira Beach.

He said tourists have been coming in regularly, confused about how to get a short-term fishing license.

"The challenge is you have to tell someone with a straight face, 'I know its 2026, but the only way for you to get that license is to drive 30 minutes away from here or go to the tax collectors office,' and they look at you with disbelief and get angry," said Hubbard.

Business owners said they are seeing tourists decide not to get fishing licenses because of how difficult it can be…and it’s now affecting businesses nearby.

"It would negatively impact our life in a huge way if tourism shut down tomorrow," said Hubbard.

"It’s frustrating and I feel for them…it hurts our bottom dollar and they come down here for that one thing they want to do and they can’t participate because it’s more difficult for them," said Vaughn.

Captain Hubbard is asking the FWC to make the short-term fishing licenses available online again.

'I don’t want to see tourism negatively impacted at all," said Hubbard.



Share Your Story with Casey



Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

Contact Casey Albritton First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.