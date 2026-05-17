News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 17

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay. Tampa Bay 28's Jason Adams gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Local businesses near Tropicana Field tell Tampa Bay 28's Blake Phillips that they are seeing a surge in customers with the Rays back in St. Pete, even as a new memorandum of understanding keeps talk of a Tampa move alive. The future of Rays baseball in St. Pete has businesses taking it game by game

All lanes on SR 60 along the Courtney Campbell Causeway will close from 10 p.m. Monday, May 18, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 19.

WFTS

A commercial pilot died when a Cessna 401B crashed shortly after takeoff near Land O’ Lakes, and the NTSB has released its preliminary report.

File, PCFR

Breaking into stand-up comedy is tough, and actually making a career out of it is even harder. But Tampa Bay 28’s Erik Waxler is talking with two comedians with ties to the Tampa Bay area about their success on stage and why they love to get laughs back home.

Tampa Bay ties helping two comedians build careers in stand-up

Forecast: Lower rain chances next week

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for Tampa Bay from Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams for Sunday, May 17, 2026 — Lower rain chances next week as we're closing in on the end of the dry season.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Sunday, May 17, 2026

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