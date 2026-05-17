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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 17

News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 17
WFTS
News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 17
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Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay. Tampa Bay 28's Jason Adams gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

  • Local businesses near Tropicana Field tell Tampa Bay 28's Blake Phillips that they are seeing a surge in customers with the Rays back in St. Pete, even as a new memorandum of understanding keeps talk of a Tampa move alive.

    The future of Rays baseball in St. Pete has businesses taking it game by game

  • All lanes on SR 60 along the Courtney Campbell Causeway will close from 10 p.m. Monday, May 18, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 19.
Courtney Campbell Causeway.jpg

NTSB releases preliminary report on Wesley Chapel plane crash

Tampa Bay ties helping two comedians build careers in stand-up

Forecast: Lower rain chances next week

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for Tampa Bay from Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams for Sunday, May 17, 2026 — Lower rain chances next week as we're closing in on the end of the dry season.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Sunday, May 17, 2026

More of the top stories for (date) from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | May 17 6:30 p.m.

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