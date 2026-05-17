Courtney Campbell Causeway closing Monday night for bridge work: FDOT

CLEARWATER, Fla. — All lanes on SR 60 along the Courtney Campbell Causeway will close from 10 p.m. Monday, May 18, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 19.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said westbound drivers will need to use SR 580 and US 19 to reach SR 60 in Pinellas County or take southbound I-275 via the Howard Frankland Bridge to Ulmerton Road and then north to SR 60.

Eastbound drivers will need to use the Bayside Bridge, turn onto Ulmerton Road, and access northbound I-275 to the Howard Frankland Bridge for SR 60.

FODT said the overnight closure will allow crews to perform overhead bridge work on the pedestrian overpass project. Signs and message boards will guide motorists, and drivers are urged to use caution in the work zone.