NTSB releases preliminary report on Wesley Chapel plane crash

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A commercial pilot died when a Cessna 401B crashed shortly after takeoff near Land O’ Lakes, and the NTSB has released its preliminary report.

The report said the April 19 flight lasted about 30 seconds. Surveillance video showed the plane climbing to roughly 200 feet before disappearing from view and a plume of smoke appearing moments later.

Witnesses reported hearing a decrease in engine power as the aircraft flew low, then saw it descend, briefly turn, climb, and drop from the sky, followed by a fireball.

The wreckage came to rest in the yard of several homes, with the fuselage heavily damaged by impact and fire. The NTSB said flight controls were intact and the landing gear was retracted. The aircraft has been retained for further examination.