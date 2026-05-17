Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

NTSB releases preliminary report on Wesley Chapel plane crash

NTSB releases preliminary report on Wesley Chapel plane crash
File, PCFR
NTSB releases preliminary report on Wesley Chapel plane crash
Posted

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A commercial pilot died when a Cessna 401B crashed shortly after takeoff near Land O’ Lakes, and the NTSB has released its preliminary report.

The report said the April 19 flight lasted about 30 seconds. Surveillance video showed the plane climbing to roughly 200 feet before disappearing from view and a plume of smoke appearing moments later.

Witnesses reported hearing a decrease in engine power as the aircraft flew low, then saw it descend, briefly turn, climb, and drop from the sky, followed by a fireball.

The wreckage came to rest in the yard of several homes, with the fuselage heavily damaged by impact and fire. The NTSB said flight controls were intact and the landing gear was retracted. The aircraft has been retained for further examination.

Fired Hillsborough major blew nearly twice legal limit, had Jack Daniel's in his patrol vehicle

Major Troy Morgan, who oversaw DUI enforcement for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, blew a 0.125 and 0.143 on a breathalyzer test after reporting for duty.

Fired HCSO major blew nearly twice legal limit, had Jack Daniel's in vehicle

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.