News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 19

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Residents in a Lutz neighborhood are pushing back against a rezoning special-use application that would bring a 1,000-student K-8 private school to their community. Jennifer Miranda, a Lutz resident, reached out to Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez about the proposal, describing it as adding "significant strain and safety concerns to our already congested semi-rural residential neighborhoods." Lutz residents fight rezoning proposal for 1,000-student private school on Holly Lane

On Monday, three people were shot and killed when two teenagers opened fire at the Islamic Center of San Diego. The two suspected gunmen were later found dead, according to police. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan covers mental health and spoke with Stephanie Koszalka, the director of clinical and specialized care services at the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, about the impact an incident like this has on all Americans.

WFTS

The city of Largo just opened its brand new City Hall and Horizon West Bay Development, an $85 million project, but not everyone is on board with the new development.

The Tampa Bay Lightning partnered with the Wounded Warrior Project for a sled hockey clinic at AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, showing how sports play a crucial role in the lives of veterans.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says coastal areas can expect heavy rain tonight, with more rain moving inland on Wednesday.

Heavy rains for the coastal areas of the Tampa Bay area

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for May 19 from Tampa Bay 28: