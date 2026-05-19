PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Downtown Largo is expanding!

The City just opened its brand-new City Hall, and Horizon West Bay Development, an $85 million project, but not everyone is on board with the new development.

WATCH: New $85 million Largo City Hall and Horizon

New $85 million Largo City Hall and Horizon West Bay development opens

West Bay development opens

Janette Kidney has lived in Largo for 30 years, and now her new neighbor is the Largo City Hall.

"There is a lot of other things that need to be fixed. Let’s just put it that way," said Kidney.

Years of construction and $85 million later, the new Largo City Hall and Horizon West Bay development is now open.

It includes retail, restaurant, and meeting spaces…as well as a courtyard that can host events.

Kidney said while new development can be exciting, she doesn’t agree with the city spending so much on a building.

"There was room where they were, and where they were was a lovely property, and they could’ve redone that and put a little more money into this neighborhood," said Kidney.

She said her neighborhood has issues with flooding and street lighting and needs more law enforcement presence.

"Very frustrated. There’s a lot going on in this neighborhood and that certainly doesn’t take precedence," said Kidney.

Other people are happy about the new building.

"To see largo up and rise, especially the downtown area. I’m really looking forward to see that the changes that can come with that," said Meagan Schell.

Meagan Schell works at a restaurant called Bosphorus Gyros and Kebabs. She said the new City Hall will bring more foot traffic…that will support the local economy.

"A little on the quiet side in terms of like foot traffic for sure. Honestly, I keep pretty quiet in my neighborhood so but yeah, I’ve seen business is kind of come and go. So I’m hoping also with the city hall building opening up solidify some of these businesses," said Schell.

City leaders said the building is meant to make downtown more walkable and a place to visit.

The first city commission meeting inside the new City Hall is scheduled for Tuesday night.



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Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.