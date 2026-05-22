News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 22

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Denis Phillips says some storms are likely this weekend and warns lightning strikes can travel 10 to 12 miles from clouds — meaning you should get out of the water if you hear thunder. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s.

Hight temperatures and storms ahead this weekend in the Tampa Bay area

More of the top stories for May 22 from Tampa Bay 28: