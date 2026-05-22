Woman arrested after scamming a Florida man out of at least $100K: police

BRADENTON, Fla. — A North Carolina woman will be extradited to Manatee County for her role in an elderly scam, according to Bradenton police.

The police's Elder Fraud Unit arrested Elizabeth Ann Hildbrand of Charlotte this week, accusing her of scamming a 66-year-old Bradenton man out of at least $100,000.

She was booked at Mecklenburg County Jail in North Carolina.