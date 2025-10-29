Off-duty Wauchula officer arrested for DUI and excessive speeding infant child in car: WPD

WAUCHULA, Fla. — The Wauchula Police Department (WPD) said an off-duty Wauchula police officer was arrested and charged with a DUI after he drove approximately 40 miles over the speed limit with his infant child in the vehicle.

Police said Officer Jeffrey “Dylan” Johnson was arrested by deputies from the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop for excessive speeding at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 29.

WPD said Johnson was going 104 mph in a 60 mph zone on East Main Street near Airport Road while his infant child was in the vehicle.

Johnson was charged with driving under the influence with a minor in the vehicle and a blood alcohol concentration of .15 or higher and dangerous excessive speeding, per WPD.

Johnson was hired in August 2023 and has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation.