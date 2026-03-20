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Officials looking for missing 17-year-old boy last seen in Sebring: FDLE

missing child alert Cheatham
FDLE
missing child alert Cheatham
Posted
and last updated

SEBRING, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a missing child alert for a 17-year-old boy who was last seen in Sebring.

Darren Cheatham is described as 5-feet-5 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the area of the 600 block of Denise Avenue in Sebring.

According to the FDLE, the teen "may have traveled to the Broward County, Florida area."

FDLE urges the community to not approach the teen, if they see him. Instead, contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have information related to the teen's whereabouts, please contact the Sebring Police Department at 863-471-5108 or 911.

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