Man arrested for human trafficking, forcing girls to perform sexual acts: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — A man was arrested for human trafficking on Feb. 25, and two female victims were rescued, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

Shamar Eduardo, 25, forced two female victims, aged 18 and 19, to perform sexual acts and pocketed all proceeds the victims received, along with Aniyah Clinton, who assisted him, HCSO said.

Eduardo is facing two counts of coerce for commercial sex act by human trafficking and Clinton is facing a charge of deriving support from proceeds of prostitution.