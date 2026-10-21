Pasco County School Board holds workshop to discuss possible changes to three elementary schools

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — The Pasco County School Board held a workshop on Tuesday to discuss possible changes to three elementary schools.

Under the proposal, the school district would close Fox Hollow Elementary School and redesign two other schools.

"The hard reality is it’s been 14 years, 14 years in the ZIP Code of 34668 since a traditional school has ranked an A or a B status," said Superintendent John Legg.

The proposal is called "Elevate 34668." It's named after the zip code in West Pasco County.

The proposal also includes redesigning Schrader Elementary to a STEAM Elementary School for the 2027-2028 school year.

The proposal would rename Gulf Highlands Elementary to Highlands Exploratory Academy. The school would become a career exploration program.

District leaders said the model is designed to help students connect their learning to future possibilities while building skills and habits needed for success.

The board discussed these changes at a workshop on Tuesday.

"I believe we can be fiscally responsible while also finding new ways to improve educational opportunities for our students. We owe it to the children and their families to carefully consider how we can best use our resources to help every child be successful," said Chair Colleen Beaudoin with the Pasco County School Board.

District officials said student enrollment has declined at these schools, leaving hundreds of open seats.

The district says no employees would lose their jobs if the proposal is approved.

Staff members would receive priority consideration for other positions in the same area.

The district is set to vote on the proposal on Nov. 3. If approved, rezoning would happen in January.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.