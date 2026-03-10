Priced out: Could granny flats or mother-in-law suites be a solution to Florida’s housing crisis?

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida lawmakers want to make it easier for homeowners to build accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, to address the state's housing affordability crisis.

A bill moving through the current legislative session would require local governments statewide to allow accessory dwelling units, or ADUs—secondary residential units located on the same property as a main home. This allowance, while already permitted by some Florida cities and counties, would become uniform across the state under the legislation.

SB 48 passed out of the Senate 38-0 and is now in the House for debate.

Reflecting this legislative push, builder Chris Van Schaik of Van Schaik Construction said he is already seeing growing demand for the units.

"It's gaining in popularity right now. We've already done three of them ourselves,” Van Schaik told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska.

Van Schaik told Paluska his company has recently converted a garage and built two standalone units.

He said ADUs can be attached to an existing home or built as a separate structure and rented out.

Van Schaik said the trend is largely driven by families helping younger relatives who cannot afford to buy or rent on their own.

"We're seeing it now more with families, you know, or your kids are not able to afford and purchase a house, and rent is so high right now that it's more cost-effective — the homeowner is adding value to their property. Their kids can stay there more cheaply, finish college, and do what they need to do. Kids move out. They can turn around, put a renter in there, and they could still make back on their investment."

Similarly, Laura Bohannon-Myers, a realtor with Realty 1 Group MVP, said the affordability problem is unlike anything she has seen in nearly four decades in the industry.

"I've been doing this for 37 years, and I've never seen a market like this. So, first-time home buyers just cannot afford to get into a $400,000 home."

Bohannon-Myers said she is personally exploring the ADU option for her own family.

"I have three boys. Two are firemen. Firemen don't earn much, so ADUs are a good alternative for them. If they don't use it, we can get extra income," she said.

ADUs do come with restrictions. Because rules vary by municipality, homeowners are encouraged to research local ordinances. General restrictions include strict size limitations, mandatory setbacks from property lines, prohibitions on mobile homes, and HOA approval requirements where applicable. Additionally, vacation rentals, such as those listed on Airbnb, are still regulated at the local level.

Van Schaik cautioned homeowners not to assume they can automatically use an ADU as a short-term rental.

"You think you can turn it into an Airbnb, but you have to get rights on that, too. We got to go get the permits for it — even if it's on your private land, correct."

For homeowners with enough land or an existing garage or space they want to convert, Van Schaik said ADUs represent a meaningful opportunity.

"It's more cost-effective — the homeowner is adding value to their property."

This story was reported on-air by Michael Paluska and converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Paluska and our editorial team verify all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



A lot goes into the price of paradise and Michael Paluska focuses on every aspect. From the job market and housing to how Florida's growth impacts our state's wildlife. Send Michael tips to keep these important conversations going.

