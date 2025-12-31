Railcrew Xpress to close locations across Florida, impacting over 80 jobs

Railcrew Xpress (RCX) said it will permanently close multiple Florida locations, affecting over 80 employees, after its contract with CSX was cancelled.
The notice, sent from RCX to the Florida Department of Commerce on Dec. 22, said they had been notified by CSX that their contract at several Florida locations was cancelled and set to expire on Feb. 27, 2026.
RCX said as a result, six Florida locations will permanently close, including a Tampa and Mulberry location.
22 positions at the Mulberry location and 10 employees at the Tampa location will be affected, per RCX.
RCX said a total of 82 positions will be affected.
List of locations permanently closing:
- 5656 E. Adamo Drive, Tampa
- 450 Seaboard Road, Mulberry
- 1718-1 N. McDuff Ave., Jacksonville
- 9400 NW 37th Ave,, Miami
- 415 E. Landstreet Road, Orlando
- 601 N. Main Street, Wildwood
RCX is a rail transportation company with current locations in 25 states and headquartered in Missouri.
CSX is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States, operating over 20,000 miles of track across the eastern U.S. and throughout Florida.
