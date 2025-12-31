Railcrew Xpress to close locations across Florida, impacting over 80 jobs

Railcrew Xpress (RCX) said it will permanently close multiple Florida locations, affecting over 80 employees, after its contract with CSX was cancelled.

The notice, sent from RCX to the Florida Department of Commerce on Dec. 22, said they had been notified by CSX that their contract at several Florida locations was cancelled and set to expire on Feb. 27, 2026.

RCX said as a result, six Florida locations will permanently close, including a Tampa and Mulberry location.

22 positions at the Mulberry location and 10 employees at the Tampa location will be affected, per RCX.

RCX said a total of 82 positions will be affected.

List of locations permanently closing:



5656 E. Adamo Drive, Tampa

450 Seaboard Road, Mulberry

1718-1 N. McDuff Ave., Jacksonville

9400 NW 37th Ave,, Miami

415 E. Landstreet Road, Orlando

601 N. Main Street, Wildwood

RCX is a rail transportation company with current locations in 25 states and headquartered in Missouri.

CSX is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States, operating over 20,000 miles of track across the eastern U.S. and throughout Florida.