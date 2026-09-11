25 years after 9/11, the National September 11 Memorial stands as sacred ground

NEW YORK CITY, NY — The water never stops.

Day and night, it falls into the footprints of the Twin Towers — a quiet tribute in a place where silence often says more than words.

Twenty-five years after the attacks, the National September 11 Memorial remains one of the most visited places in America. But for the families, survivors, and millions who make the journey each year, it is not simply a tourist destination. It is sacred ground.

A place where names have replaced faces. Where birthdays are still remembered. Where families still grieve. And where a nation continues to reflect.

Carved into bronze surrounding the memorial pools are the names of 2,977 victims killed on September 11, 2001. Mothers. Fathers. Sons. Daughters. Friends. Coworkers. People who left home that morning expecting an ordinary day and never returned.

Visitor Michelle Rhodes said she has never been able to let go of what she witnessed.

"I will never forget what I saw that was happening here."

Visitors come from every corner of the country and around the world. Some lost loved ones. Others were too young to remember. Many simply come to pay their respects.

For visitor Ashley Earl, the trip carried personal weight. It was not her first time at the site.

"My first time in New York City I visited the same location, at the time it was just a pile of rubble. So, it's very special to re-visit."

Earl said the memorial makes it easy to reconnect with the magnitude of that day.

"It is really easy to re-visit that time and remember how big a deal it was. And how much, we felt the reverb from that day."

Rhodes said the site represents something larger than grief.

"It's history, it's American history, that should not, and will not be forgotten, I believe."

That is perhaps the greatest challenge facing the nation 25 years later — teaching history that many never experienced, and making sure the stories survive.

Among those carrying that responsibility is educator Da'Nall Wilmer, a teacher who was a student himself on September 11, 2001.

"I remember sitting in high school in Baltimore, my teacher turned on the TV, we saw everything that happened. It was a tragic time for us at that moment."

Wilmer said his first reaction was disbelief.

"At first I couldn't believe my eyes, I thought it was something out of a movie."

Every September 11th, he teaches students born years after the attacks — students who know 9/11 only from textbooks and documentaries.

"I always try to make sure I use times we've experienced in the past, to make sense of the world today. So, when I teach them about 9/11 or any event that was as monumental and as tragic, it has a correlation — like where we were then and what it means for us now."

The National September 11 Memorial and Museum has become one of the nation's most important classrooms. Each year, millions visit to learn about the attacks, the victims, and the extraordinary acts of courage that followed — stories of firefighters running into burning buildings, police officers rushing toward danger, and ordinary people helping strangers.

Acts of sacrifice that continue to define the American spirit.

"That is what America is all about," Rhodes said.

On the anniversary, flowers continue to be placed beside names. Families continue to visit. Children continue to ask questions. And the water continues to fall.

A constant reminder that while the skyline has changed, the memories have not. Stories carried forward, passed from one generation to the next — honoring a promise made by a grieving nation a quarter of a century ago.

A promise that remains etched into this memorial, and into the hearts of millions of Americans.

Never forget.