Scam artists posing as Duke employees try to gain access to property: HCSO

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FLA. — Highlands county deputies were warning people about scammers posing as Duke Energy workers after two men tried to gain access to a resident’s property on Wednesday.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, the men were in the Sebring Hills neighborhood claiming to work for a company employed by Duke Energy.

They were trying to gain access to the property to check the meter, HCSO officials said. However, they were not affiliated with Duke Energy.

Imposters posing as utility employees may knock on doors claiming to be employed or hired by Duke Energy to repair or inspect your meter or other utility-related equipment, utility officials said.

In addition, they may say there is a charge for the service, and if you don’t pay, they will come back later to remove your meter.

Always ask for identification, officials said. Duke Energy employees should have an official employee identification badge.

If you’re still in doubt, contact Duke customer care center to confirm the employee’s name, photo and number on the ID badge are legitimate.

In some instances, representatives from private companies may be working on behalf of Duke Energy. If they do not have an official identification card, ask for their name and the reason for their visit. Then contact Duke Energy to verify the information.

Some scam artists claiming to be Duke Energy employees are telling customers they can wipe out entire account balances – for a cash fee. Duke Energy will ever offer to pay your bill in exchange for a fee, officials said.

If you see them, HCSO said to call the agency at 863-402-7200, option 1. Or call 911 if you feel you are in immediate danger.