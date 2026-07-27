Women report feeling unsafe on Bayshore Boulevard after man allegedly follows, photographs runners

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Women who frequent Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard say they feel unsafe after a man was spotted following and photographing female runners from a vehicle, but Tampa police say no crime has been committed.

TikTok user Brice Pinson posted a video describing how, during a run on Bayshore, she noticed a car parked in the median with a large camera taking pictures out the window.

Watch report from Jada Williams

Women raise safety concerns along Bayshore Boulevard

"Not only did he follow me to the 3 different intersections during my run, he was waiting for me when I was sitting there with my done with my run waiting for my friend," Pinson said.

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She says the same thing happened again a month or two later. That's when she turned to TikTok.

"Then I started receiving messages from all of these other women that had also experienced the same thing," Pinson said.

Pinson filed a report with the Tampa Police Department. TPD confirmed its officers met with the individual involved and issued the following statement:

"In this case, there was no violation of the law. While photography in public spaces is a constitutionally protected activity under the First Amendment when there is no reasonable expectation of privacy, these rights are not absolute."

TPD said it is aware of the social media posts and community concerns surrounding the situation, and acknowledged that unverified reports circulating online can create anxiety for those who frequent the area.

The department said officers routinely patrol Bayshore Boulevard in uniform and in unmarked cars. TPD urged anyone who observes behavior that appears threatening, involves persistent following, or makes them feel unsafe to call the Tampa Police Department directly at 813.231.6130 rather than posting to social media first, so officers can respond quickly and investigate firsthand. In an emergency, TPD said to always call 911.

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The department also advised people to provide as much detail as possible when reporting suspicious incidents, including physical descriptions, vehicle tags, and exact times and locations. TPD strongly discouraged citizens from attempting to confront individuals, warning that escalating a situation can compromise personal safety and interfere with active investigations.

Under Florida's legal definition of stalking, "course of conduct" means a pattern of conduct composed of a series of acts over a period of time, however short, which evidences a continuity of purpose. However, the statute specifies that constitutionally protected activities do not apply, and in this case, photography on a public sidewalk falls under that protection.

Still, the incident has left women who use the popular exercise destination on edge.

"I definitely like am safer about going early morning or late at night. I try to go at more popular times," said Samantha Leming, who was approached for comment before a workout on Bayshore.

Pinson said the lack of legal recourse does not ease her concern.

"When someone's comfortable with following and photographing women like that, you really don't know what they're capable of," Pinson said.

I spoke with Thomas King, owner and CEO of Florida Firearms Academy, about what women can do to feel safer.

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King said the first and most important step is to avoid going out alone.

"100% you should run with somebody. If you can't run with somebody, we have things like this. It's a flashlight and a taser," King said.

King said a cell phone can also be a useful tool, and that most people with truly dangerous intentions will avoid being seen.

"The guy that wants to kidnap you, he's not going to let himself be seen doing that because he doesn't want to be on camera. He doesn't want to get the attention," King said.

King said that dynamic cuts both ways. If someone is openly filming in public and allows themselves to be recorded in return, they are more likely seeking online attention than posing a physical threat. But he cautioned that the line between the two is not always clear, and that women should not let their guard down either way.

King said situational awareness is critical, especially for runners who may be focused on their workout and less attuned to their surroundings. He said bad actors specifically look for people who are not paying attention, and that being alert can make someone a less appealing target.

He also said that when someone feels they are being followed or photographed, documentation is one of the most powerful tools available.

King said that if multiple women who encountered the same person on Bayshore compiled their video footage and logged the dates and times of each incident, law enforcement would have a stronger basis to investigate.

"Every one of you guys are on camera at any time. So if you all could get together and put your video cameras together on this certain person, they can probably have him for stalking charge if he's constantly doing it with the people there. Write down the dates and times. It's very important, and then law enforcement can do something about it," King said.

King also warned women never to attempt to grab or interfere with someone's camera or equipment. He said that if someone reaches out and grabs a camera, it is considered part of that person's body under the law, which could result in an assault charge and potentially a lawsuit. He said that is exactly the outcome some people who harass others in public are hoping to provoke.

King said pepper spray and tasers are common tools people carry for personal protection, but stressed that owning one is not enough.

"Be sure to actually take a course on how to use it or how to use the pepper spray too as well," King said.

King noted that pepper spray has an expiration date that many people are unaware of, and that improper use, such as spraying into the wind, can result in the user being incapacitated instead of the threat.

For situations that escalate beyond unwanted photography, King said the most important thing a person can do is avoid getting into a vehicle with someone who is trying to force them. He said that if someone is ever being forced toward a van or vehicle, they should fight back with everything they have, kicking, screaming, and yelling "911," because once a person is inside, the situation becomes far more dangerous.

King said his academy offers free community safety seminars, roughly 2 hours long, that cover topics including how to make yourself and your home a harder target, home invasion prevention, and the legal boundaries of self-defense. He said the courses are available to neighborhoods and churches and have been in high demand.

He added that anyone who carries any kind of force multiplier, including a firearm, a knife, or even someone with martial arts training, should consider carrying legal defense insurance, which he said can cost as little as $20 a month and can cover attorney fees and civil lawsuit costs in the event of a self-defense incident.

King's overarching advice: don't engage, document everything, run with a partner when possible, and take a formal training course.



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. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westchase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.