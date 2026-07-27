Police searching for suspect in connection to Booker HS shooting in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police are looking for the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Dameon Jashuan Brydson of Palmetto in connection to the ongoing investigation into a shooting at Booker High School on July 18.

Sarasota Police Department

Police say Brydson has a warrant for firearm-related charges following the shooting in Sarasota. Brydson has been convicted of crimes four-times previously. And he is currently on probation, according to the Sarasota Police Department (SPD).

His last known address is 320 12th St. W in Palmetto, SPD said.

Police ask anyone with information on the location of Brydson to call 911 or Sarasota Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

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