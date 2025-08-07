Slight dip in forecasted hurricanes for the remainder of the 2025 season: NOAA

NOAA has released an updated Outlook for the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The outlook slightly decreased their forecast for the expected number of named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes.

NOAA predicts 13-18 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes, and 2-5 major hurricanes for the 2025 season. The forecast continues to favor an above-normal season with 14 named storms as the average.

So far, the season has produced four named storms and no hurricanes, but, as Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says, "It only takes one."