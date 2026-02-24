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Susan Solves It: How to find out if you have tax debt

As families head out of town for summer trips, a new survey found many are still carrying debt from last summer's travels.
Susan Solves It: How to find out if you have tax debt
Susan Solves It: How to find out if you have tax debt
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  • Many people go into tax season not knowing they actually have tax debt from past years.
  • Tampa Bay 28 investigative reporter Susan El Khoury looks at the biggest causes and why you may not realize you're in debt until the IRS takes action against you.
  • Checking to make sure you don't have an outstanding balance is easy, and Susan explains the different ways you can make sure your payments are up to date.

Share Your Story with Susan

Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury

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Citrus County family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees

Tommy Green was visiting his family in Citrus County to celebrate his birthday. He suffered a heart attack while swimming with the manatees, according to his family.

Family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees

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