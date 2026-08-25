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Susan Solves It: Used electric vehicle prices on the rise

Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury says consumers could for years find used electric vehicles at steep discounts, but that trend is starting to reverse.
Susan Solves It: Used electric vehicle prices on the rise
Electric Vehicles
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TAMPA, Fla. —

  • The average price of a used electric vehicle is up almost 10 percent compared to a year ago.
  • The rise in used EV prices contrasts sharply with the overall used car market.
  • Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury has tips on what to look for before you buy a used electric vehicle.

Share Your Story with Susan

Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury

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Challenges over Florida's school bus and school speed zone camera face setbacks as legal battles continue

Cameras catching drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses or speed through school zones are generating millions of citations across Florida — and a growing wave of legal challenges.

Legal challenges over school bus and school speed zone cameras hit roadblocks

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