Tampa Bay 28 year-end recap: Top videos of 2025

WFTS
As 2025 comes to a close, we’re looking back at the most-watched Tampa Bay 28 videos of the year.

The first is Jada Williams' report on the mother of a Ybor crash victim who is sharing her daughter's recovery journey.

'Every day we have small victories': Mother of Ybor crash victim shares daughter's recovery journey

The second is Governor DeSantis and Surgeon General Ladapo dodging I-Team investigator Katie LaGrone's question about vaccination plans.

FL Gov., Surgeon General don't answer 'silly' question over vaccination plans

And thirdly, Susan El Khoury told a homeowner's story about being left with brown water after a Florida man's repair job.

'He ghosted me': Homeowner left with brown water after Florida man's repair job

Hillsborough County woman nearly loses $10k to elaborate sheriff's office phone scam

Sheri Amarillas was sitting in her car on a Tuesday morning, about to walk into an appointment after dropping her kids off at school, when she received a voicemail that would lead to an hour-and-a-half ordeal with sophisticated scammers.

Hillsborough County woman nearly loses $10k to elaborate sheriff's office phone scam

