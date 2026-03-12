East Lake High students stage a realistic crash simulation to warn about drunk driving

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — With spring break and prom season approaching, students at East Lake High School got an all too real look at what can happen when someone drinks and drives.

The lesson came in the form of a simulated crash on the school’s football field. Students from the drama department acted out a head-on collision caused by an impaired driver while classmates watched first responders treat victims and take the driver into custody.

“It’s something that thankfully I never had to experience," said senior Markos Halkias.

He portrayed the drunk driver in the demonstration while Agent Boudi played a badly injured passenger in the other vehicle.

“Being exposed to the real deal and the details that first responders are taking and everything that’s going on in between is so important," said Boudi.

Organizers said the event was timed to reach students before a period of the year when celebrations and parties can increase the risk of impaired driving.

Students who participated in the dramatization said seeing the consequences unfold in front of their classmates can leave a stronger impression than simply hearing a warning.

“Anybody could get up and talk about anything they want. But when you see it happen, and that realization sets in of like 'oh this is actually happening.' It’s a feeling you can’t really describe," said Halkais.

Advocates say there are now more options than ever for people to avoid driving after drinking, including ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft.

Despite that, impaired driving remains a serious problem in Florida. State data shows more than 5,000 crashes each year are related to drugs or alcohol. Pinellas County also records the highest number of DUI arrests per capita in the state.

National safety advocates say young drivers are especially at risk. According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, car crashes are the leading cause of death for teenagers and about one in four crashes involving teens includes an underage drunk driver.

The event also included a message from Tena McCallister, who has spoken to students about impaired driving since her son Dustin was killed by a drunk driver in 2018.

McCallister said she hopes sharing her family’s loss will make students think twice before getting behind the wheel after drinking.

“He had a big family. A big heart. Just a great person all around, and it set our world backwards.”

The demonstration ended with the driver being taken away in handcuffs while first responders airlifted a crash victim.

Organizers said the scenario was staged, but the consequences it represents are very real.

“I really hope the message sticks with them," said Halkais.



