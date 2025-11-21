Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tampa Bay area law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need on Monday, November 24

Turkeys will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis
law firm turkey giveaway.png
WFTS
law firm turkey giveaway.png
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families who are struggling to afford to put food on their dinner table. All three will be holiday turkey giveaway events on Monday, November 24.

Pendas Law Firm turkey giveaway 2025

Seventeen years ago, the Pendas Law Firm started a Thanksgiving tradition to help families in need by giving away hundreds of turkeys at its Tampa and Orlando offices.

The company now gives away turkeys in Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers, Miami and Jacksonville.

Anyone needing a turkey to celebrate Thanksgiving is invited to stop by Pendas' Tampa office, located at 816 West Martin Luther King Boulevard, on Monday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

The company's employees will be giving away turkeys on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. There is no pre-registration or documentation of need required to receive a free turkey.

Carey Leisure and Carney turkey giveaway 2025.jpg

The Clearwater law firm of Carey Leisure and Carney is holding its ninth annual Free Turkey Giveaway on Monday. Starting at 10:00 a.m., the company will distribute hundreds of free turkeys on a first-come, first-served basis to anyone in need.

The giveaway will be held at the firm's office at 622 Bypass Drive, Suite 100, in Clearwater. There is a limit of one turkey per family.

PERENICH Law turkey giveaway 2025

PERENICH Law is hosting its fifth annual Turkey Give Back on Monday.

Hundreds of turkeys will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 10:00 a.m. in the law firm's main office parking lot at 25749 U.S. 19 in Clearwater.

PERENICH asked families wanting to pick up a turkey to enter via the Cypress Point Shopping Plaza. There is a limit of one turkey per family.

'It’s become a health hazard': Treasure Island targets overgrown lawns after Helene

No matter how much he’d like to forget about Hurricane Helene, Scott Baker still sees reminders on all sides of his Treasure Island home.

'It’s become a health hazard': Treasure Island targets overgrown lawns after Helene

Latest Local News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.