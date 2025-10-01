Tampa Bay Area organizations prepared to help federal workers during government shutdown

TAMPA, Fla. — Regardless of the need, whether big or small, Tampa Bay Area organizations stand ready to respond, even during a government shutdown.

With thousands of federal workers affected, those deemed essential will have to work without receiving their regular paychecks.

"We know people are already living paycheck to paycheck,” said Ernest Hooper, the Chief Communications Officer for United Way Suncoast. “Nearly half of every household in the Tampa Bay region lives paycheck to paycheck, so they can't afford to miss even a single paycheck."

Hooper shared how they’re preparing to help federal workers in need.

“At United Way Suncoast, we see our role as being a convener and a collaborator in emergency situations like this,” said Hooper.

Hooper said they're bringing together other nonprofit partners to work collaboratively to help federal employees who may need it.

“We've been here for 101 years, and we've always been that agency that pulls everyone together to help the community in times of need,” said Hooper.

Thomas Mantz, the President and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay, explained how it's a situation they've navigated before.

"During the last government shutdown that we had, we set up a food pantry at the airport, which is where most of our federal workers are located. We then provided after-hour programs that folks could come to, depending on where they lived, so we provided additional food and resources,” said Mantz. “We brought in friends like from TECO, Hillsborough County, Crisis Center, United Way alongside us so that we could give a full continuum of care.”

At Metropolitan Ministries, their teams are prepared with services already in place, including meal sites and financial assistance.

Justine Burke, the VP of Marketing and Communications at Metropolitan Ministries, said with anything prolonged, they're going to see an uptick in people seeking their services.

“We have food pantries,” said Burke. “Anyone in need, anyone experiencing hunger or hardship can come into, we have three Metro Markets we call them, with non-perishable food items, where families can come in, and they can get enough food depending on the size of their family.”



