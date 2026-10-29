Tampa City Council narrowly approves $21M Rays community benefits agreement after community pushback

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Tampa City Council narrowly approved a $21 million community benefits agreement tied to the proposed Tampa Bay Rays stadium project.

The vote was 4-3.

Council members Guido Maniscalco, Lynn Hurtak and Miranda voted no.

But the close vote only tells part of the story.

Council spent hours digging into the agreement.

Members questioned where the money would go. They debated which neighborhoods should benefit. They also discussed how quickly the city would spend the money.

Residents raised concerns of their own.

Some wanted council to postpone the vote altogether.

The city would receive $21 million in community benefits

The city's agreement represents $21 million in community benefits.

That is the city's portion of a larger $60 million community benefits commitment tied to the proposed Rays development. The city’s share is 35%, or $21 million.

The county is responsible for the remaining 65%. However, city attorneys said the council voted before the county’s community benefits agreement was approved.

But the city's entire $21 million would not be provided at once.

WFTS Rays unveil community benefits agreement

During the first five years, the Rays must provide 20% of the city's total benefits.

That comes to $4.2 million.

Rebecca Johns with the City of Tampa's legal department explained how that money would work.

"They have to provide 20% of the benefits during the first five years, which is the equivalent of $4.2 million," Johns said. "Seventy percent of that is cash contributions during years one through five."

That means at least $2.94 million would have to be provided as cash during that five-year period.

Put another way, the $4.2 million is not additional to the city's $21 million. It represents the portion of that $21 million required during the first five years.

Council also received clarification that the $2.94 million cash contribution is excluded from certain cure-period extensions. That required cash portion still has to be spent.

Council also discussed how stretching benefits over time could affect their purchasing power, especially as infrastructure project costs rise.

That question matters because the full $21 million commitment stretches beyond the first five years.

Where would the money go?

The CBA covers much more than one neighborhood project.

The first five-year plan includes money for housing and neighborhood stability. It also includes workforce programs, youth programs, transportation, public safety and community engagement.

Nicole Travis, a consultant to the Tampa Bay Rays, gave council a more detailed breakdown.

She said 61% of the first five years of benefits would go toward housing stability and neighborhoods. That category included $1.2 million for anti-displacement and housing. Funding listed for Al Lopez Park improvements had been reduced from $1 million to $625,000.

The plan also included a new Neighborhood Impact and Connectivity Fund. That money could address drainage, sidewalks, traffic calming and connectivity.

Travis said those needs came directly from conversations with residents.

"We heard that loud and clear as a need from the community," she said.

The first five years also include $550,000 for jobs, workforce and local businesses.

Another $550,000 is identified for youth, education and literacy.

Youth sports programs were specifically identified.

Travis referenced the Yellow Jackets, West Tampa Little League and Belmont Heights Little League. She said additional funding was also added for West Tampa Heights Little League.

Another $250,000 is identified for mobility and regional access.

Public safety receives $200,000.

The community engagement portion contains $75,000 specifically for outreach to Spanish-speaking residents.

Travis told council the goal is to make sure those residents can participate in vendor, employment and workforce opportunities. She also stressed that the amounts established in the agreement are minimums.

"This is a minimum spend," Travis said. "This is not a maximum amount."

Jobs, apprenticeships and local businesses

The agreement also includes workforce commitments and goals.

It establishes a goal of having 8% of construction labor hours on the ballpark completed through registered apprenticeships. Those results would be reported publicly.

Travis also told council the Rays plan to hold job fairs in nearby neighborhoods.

She said the Rays plan to create a vendor program for businesses around Drew Park and West Tampa. The goal would be to connect nearby companies with commercial opportunities tied to the ballpark and district.

The Rays also committed to a transparency website, according to Travis.

She said the website would show measurements tied to jobs and apprenticeships. That includes the ZIP codes of people hired.

Jones: 'I don't think the Rays are listening'

Not everyone was convinced the agreement went far enough.

Jones with the West Tampa Heights Neighborhood Association was among those asking council to slow down.

"I really respect Nicole, like everyone else does," Jones said, referring to Travis. "I'm happy that she's who we've been able to discuss our concerns with, but I don't think the Rays are listening to her... this agreement isn't better." [

Jones later made a direct request.

"Please reject and postpone this agreement," he said. "Give more time to all of your constituents to provide input. Do not throw local control of this out of the window by exempting the Rays from the community benefits program."

His comments reflected one of the concerns raised during the meeting.

Some residents did not believe the public had enough time to review the agreement before council voted.

Lynn Hurtak: $1.5 million for District 6 is 'unacceptable'

One of the most contentious discussions centered on geography.

Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak questioned how much of the first $4.2 million would specifically benefit District 6.

That is where the stadium development would be located.

"When I actually add it up, it's only $1.5 million specific to District Six out of $4.2 million," Hurtak said. "That's unacceptable."

Hurtak also questioned money going to communities farther from the proposed stadium.

Her concern raised a central question in the debate. If neighborhoods around the development are going to experience its direct impacts, should more of the community benefits money stay there?

Another council member responded strongly.

Young: 'I'm not going to apologize' for advocating for her district

Councilwoman Naya Young strongly defended her push to include communities in her district.

"One thing that I'm not going to apologize for doing is what I was elected to do, was to advocate for my district and the needs that are required, what they need," Young said.

She specifically brought up the Yellow Jackets in Belmont Heights.

"They're baseball fields. We're talking about baseball," she said.

Young argued the problems facing those communities did not suddenly appear with the stadium proposal.

"Those communities have been disenfranchised, so if we have an opportunity to put some money towards it, I'm going to take that opportunity because that's what I was elected to do, and I'm not going to apologize for that," Young said.

She also made a broader argument about the people paying for the project.

"You mentioned community buy-in, which is very important because we're talking about tax dollars here," Young said. "East Tampa and Sulphur Springs are tax dollars that are going into this as well."

For Young, that meant the benefits should not stop at the neighborhoods directly surrounding the stadium.

"This is coming to the city of Tampa, so the entire city needs to somehow have some type of benefits," Young said.

Young also pushes for jobs and apprenticeships

Young's argument went beyond geography. She also focused on opportunity.

"One of the things I've always advocated for is opportunity," Young said. "Our youth in Sulphur Springs and East Tampa need jobs."

She also highlighted apprenticeships.

"They need apprenticeships," she said. "That's what we're all elected to do."

Council ultimately added youth to the language on skilled-trade apprenticeship support before voting on the agreement.

What counts toward the Rays' $21 million commitment?

Young also raised another issue. What should the Rays actually be allowed to count toward the formal community benefits commitment?

She supported removing community tickets, an access program and certain bidding activities from the formal community benefits calculation.

Her reasoning was simple. She said the Rays should already be doing some of those things.

"I think that taking out the community ticket, the access program, and the bidding with the Rays, taking that out of the community benefits was right because the Rays should be doing that anyway," Young said.

"We don't need to take our community benefits dollars and put it towards it," she added. "That's something that they should be doing anyway because it's just the right thing to do."

Young also asked what would happen if the Rays hosted other community events outside the agreement. She used examples such as a breast cancer walk or a back-to-school giveaway.

The response was that those activities would not come out of the initial $4.2 million.

They could still be tracked as part of the Rays' broader community impact, but they would not be deducted from the $4.2 million commitment.

The Rays can continue doing additional community programming without necessarily reducing the specific financial obligation contained in the agreement.

Young also pushed to move money closer to the stadium

Young's position was more nuanced than simply defending citywide spending.

She also pushed for additional investment around the stadium area.

Young referenced a community meeting held the day before. She said residents had expressed concerns about changing Al Lopez Park. She asked whether some funding identified for the park could instead go to the Neighborhood Impact and Connectivity Fund. She specifically mentioned McFarland Park and Carver City.

"Maybe to take some funding from that and move it into the neighborhood impact and connectivity fund and add McFarland Park into as part of that, because right now it just has the Drew Park and West Tampa," Young said.

Council ultimately added Carver City, Lincoln Gardens and McFarland Park to the Neighborhood Impact and Connectivity Fund before the final vote.

Rays consultant: 'The CBA is for the entire city'

Travis described the agreement as an attempt to accomplish both.

"It is funds that benefit the entire city," she said. "We wanted to make sure that we deal with the specific impacts to the neighborhood, but the CBA is for the entire city."

Travis also acknowledged that the agreement would not have enough money to address every need.

"It's not enough money," she told council. "It's never enough money."

She said the strategy would include combining CBA money with other potential funding sources.

She specifically mentioned the city, planning organizations and the Florida Department of Transportation. She also discussed pursuing state funding for drainage concerns neighborhood leaders raised.

Miranda presses on affordable housing

Councilman Miranda raised questions about another major issue: affordable housing.

Miranda said he previously understood that affordable housing would be built on the Rays property.

He said he got that understanding from an earlier meeting at Jefferson High School.

"The first time I heard the Rays say about affordable housing, if I remember, and we're talking about months ago, it was my understanding that the affordable housing was going to build on their property," Miranda said.

Miranda said he later heard a different explanation at another community meeting.

"The second time I heard about this was also at Higgins Hall," he said. "When they were asked that question to the same individual, he said there will be affordable housing, but it will not be on our property. It'll be away from the property."

Miranda asked for clarification.

The response was that affordable housing is not part of the first phase currently planned for the development. That does not necessarily rule it out during a later phase.

Separately, council was told CBA housing funding could potentially be used to provide a local-government match for an affordable housing tax-credit development elsewhere within Tampa.

Council was told that housing affordability is a broader citywide need. The CBA includes funding tied to housing and anti-displacement. But that does not mean the first phase of the stadium development currently includes affordable housing.

Bill Carlson votes yes, but calls the agreement imperfect

Not all four yes votes came without reservations.

Bill Carlson ultimately supported the agreement. But he made clear his vote was not an endorsement of every provision.

"I'm going to vote yes on this," Carlson said. "It's not a perfect document. If we had more time, there were more things that I would edit."

That concern was particularly significant because the CBA is not the last stadium-related document expected to come before council.

"We have maybe nine or 10 more documents coming," Carlson said.

His request to the administration and the Rays was direct.

"I would just ask the administration and the Rays, please give it to us more than a week in advance, and definitely not at the last minute," Carlson said.

How will the Rays be held accountable?

The agreement contains several reporting mechanisms.

The Rays are expected to provide an annual report. They would also present the results to City Council.

A Tampa Bay Rays Legacy Plan Committee is expected to meet twice a year.

Travis also described plans for what she called "open books" and a transparency website.

"How you hold us to it is through our yearly reporting, having open books, that transparency," Travis told council.

The website is intended to provide updates on measurable outcomes. That includes apprenticeships and jobs.

What happens next?

The first benefit period begins Jan. 1, 2027.

From there, the reporting requirements will give council and the public a way to track what is actually delivered.

Maniscalco, Hurtak and Miranda voted no.

The agreement passed 4-3.

Now the County has to vote on their portion of the agreement.



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Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westchase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.

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. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westchase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.