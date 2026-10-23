Bradley's on 7th files for bankruptcy nearly 1 year after deadly crash

Bradley's on 7th is filing for bankruptcy nearly a year after the deadly crash that killed four people and left dozens injured.

In a statement posted to Instagram, owner Bradley Nelson said legal counsel advised Bradley’s to pursue Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after the business received multiple lawsuits stemming from the crash on Nov. 8, 2025.

Nelson said Bradley’s has struggled financially since the 2025 crash. According to his statement, sales were down 86% in November and 64% in December following the crash.

"In retrospect, Bradley’s should have just closed after the accident, but the physical damage was able to be repaired quickly thanks to our new landlord," said Nelson.

"The goal was to get back open as soon as possible, but there were still barricades up, memorial flowers and candles that reminded customers of what had occurred. Many customers were reasonably uncomfortable coming back to Bradley’s," said Nelson.

Nelson said they were not prepared for such a dramatic drop in sales, but "completely understood people needed time to adjust."

Nelson said daily operations at Bradley's will remain the same.

"I want to make it clear that this is the best thing for Bradley’s, as the lawsuits will go away and we will be operating as normal," said Nelson.

Nelson also said he has sold Utopia Road Bar & Courtyard to new owners.

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