Teen arrested in DeSoto County for 27 swatting calls since March: sheriff

DESOTO COUNTY, FLA. — A 14-year-old was arrested after being accused of making at least 27 swatting calls in DeSoto County since March, officials said.

The teen was charged with making false reports concerning the planting of a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction on state-owned property or the use of firearms in a violent manner, as well as threatening to throw, project, place or discharge a destructive device.

DeSoto County Sheriff James Potter said the teen was responsible for at least 27 swatting calls targeting a school, homes and a business dating back to March.

Swatting involves making a false report to emergency services to prompt a large law enforcement response to an unsuspecting person’s location.

We are not naming the teen because of his age.

The teen’s “horrific actions forced students and staff to hide as law enforcement swarmed the school to search for an active shooter,” Potter said.

The calls also caused parents to rush to the school, fearing their children were in danger, the sheriff said.

“Thankfully, there was never a shooter or a bomb, but law enforcement responded each time as if there were,” Potter added.

The teen was also charged with unlawful use of a two-way communications device, possession of child pornography and transmission of child pornography.

Potter said the teen is currently on probation for fleeing to elude, grand theft of a motor vehicle and burglary.