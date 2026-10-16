1 person dead after mosquito control helicopter crashes into radio tower

One person is dead after a mosquito control helicopter crashed into a radio tower near Dakin Dairy, a Manatee County Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed.

The Manatee County helicopter had just one person on board when it struck a radio tower near 30771 Betts Rd., the spokesperson said.

No further information about the person who died or what led up to the crash was immediately available. Tampa Bay 28 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | Oct. 15 8 p.m.