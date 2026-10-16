Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

1 person dead after mosquito control helicopter crashes into radio tower

One person is dead after a mosquito control helicopter crashed into a radio tower near Dakin Dairy, a Manatee County Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed.
1 dead after mosquito control helicopter crashes into radio tower
police
Posted
and last updated

One person is dead after a mosquito control helicopter crashed into a radio tower near Dakin Dairy, a Manatee County Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed.

The Manatee County helicopter had just one person on board when it struck a radio tower near 30771 Betts Rd., the spokesperson said.

No further information about the person who died or what led up to the crash was immediately available. Tampa Bay 28 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | Oct. 15 8 p.m.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges

Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.