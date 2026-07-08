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Top Headlines and Weather for July 8

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Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Duke Energy faces first major test of Florida's new AI data center law

gavel

Frustration over floodlights as property tax cuts threaten replacement

Lithia Residents push back against proposed developments

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Saharan dust keeps tropics quiet

Saharan dust is limiting rain and storm activity across Florida while helping keep the tropics quiet, as forecasters lower hurricane season predictions despite continued heat and humidity.

Rain chances could increase going into the weekend

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for July 8 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | July 8, 8 p.m.

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