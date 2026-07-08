Top Headlines and Weather for July 8

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

New AI data centers need huge amounts of electricity. Florida lawmakers say those companies should pay the extra cost, not you. On Tuesday, state regulators warned Duke Energy that its plan for data centers may not go far enough to protect customers. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Chad Mills has more on why this case matters.

Duke Energy faces first major test of Florida's new AI data center law

A Tampa Bay pain management clinic will pay $115,000 after federal investigators found it denied a disabled veteran access to medical care because he was accompanied by a service animal.

File Photo

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent caught up with a Safety Harbor Little League team that's worried not as many kids will be able to play ball this summer as the city tries to navigate a potential loss of revenue.

Frustration over floodlights as property tax cuts threaten replacement

This evening, we are listening to neighbors who say a wave of proposed developments could change their rural community for good. Tampa Bay 28 East Hillsborough County Reporter Keely McCormick is following through. She takes us to Lithia to show how the potential developments could impact the community and how neighbors feel about it.

Lithia Residents push back against proposed developments

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Saharan dust keeps tropics quiet

Saharan dust is limiting rain and storm activity across Florida while helping keep the tropics quiet, as forecasters lower hurricane season predictions despite continued heat and humidity.

Rain chances could increase going into the weekend

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More of the top stories for July 8 from Tampa Bay 28: