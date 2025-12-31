Urban Meyer appointed to New College of Florida Board of Trustees by Gov. DeSantis

Gov. DeSantis announced he appointed Urban Meyer, Dr. Mark Bauerlein and Debra Jenks to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees.
Meyer is a former College Football analyst for Fox Sports and a former head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars and the University of Florida. Dr. Bauerlein is the editor of First Things magazine, and Jenks is an attorney and currently serves on the Commission on the Fourth District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission.
The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
Hillsborough County woman nearly loses $10k to elaborate sheriff's office phone scam
Sheri Amarillas was sitting in her car on a Tuesday morning, about to walk into an appointment after dropping her kids off at school, when she received a voicemail that would lead to an hour-and-a-half ordeal with sophisticated scammers.