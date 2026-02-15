USF hosts regional Scripps Spelling Bee

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida (USF) hosted the regional Scripps Spelling Bee Saturday.
Top young spellers from across the area came together to compete at USF's Marshall Center Oval Theater, with hopes to advance to the national competition in Washington D.C.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said five people are dead after a shooting in a Sarasota neighborhood, including a suspect authorities say may be connected to a double homicide in Fort Lauderdale.
