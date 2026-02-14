Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa man charged after alleged street takeover pedestrian hit-and-run: FHP

Police said the suspect was seen hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle before driving off.
Police
Ajax9/shutterstock.com
Stock image of police lights.
Police
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man was charged with highway racing and leaving the scene of a crash after an alleged hit-and-run during a street takeover on Saturday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Police said the FHP aviation unit observed vehicles blocking the intersection of Air Cargo Boulevard and West Ohio Avenue shortly after midnight. The unit observed 21-year-old Nicholas Johnson doing doughnuts and drifting in the intersection as part of a coordinated street takeover, per FHP.

Police then saw Johnson hit a pedestrian with his vehicle and flee the intersection, capturing the incident on camera, according to the arrest report.

Police later stopped Johnson and charged him with both felonies, as well as misdemeanor reckless driving, per the report.

Florida Highway Patrol said Johnson admitted to hitting the pedestrian, but no victim was located or came forward after the incident.

5 dead in Sarasota shooting ID'd, linked to Ft. Lauderdale double homicide

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said five people are dead after a shooting in a Sarasota neighborhood, including a suspect authorities say may be connected to a double homicide in Fort Lauderdale.

5 dead in Sarasota shooting ID'd, linked to Ft. Lauderdale double homicide: SCSO

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.