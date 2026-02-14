Tampa man charged after alleged street takeover pedestrian hit-and-run: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man was charged with highway racing and leaving the scene of a crash after an alleged hit-and-run during a street takeover on Saturday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Police said the FHP aviation unit observed vehicles blocking the intersection of Air Cargo Boulevard and West Ohio Avenue shortly after midnight. The unit observed 21-year-old Nicholas Johnson doing doughnuts and drifting in the intersection as part of a coordinated street takeover, per FHP.

Police then saw Johnson hit a pedestrian with his vehicle and flee the intersection, capturing the incident on camera, according to the arrest report.

Police later stopped Johnson and charged him with both felonies, as well as misdemeanor reckless driving, per the report.

Florida Highway Patrol said Johnson admitted to hitting the pedestrian, but no victim was located or came forward after the incident.