PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County commissioners approved a one-year moratorium on large-scale data centers.

Commissioners unanimously voted to approve the measure establishing a temporary moratorium on applications for building permits and site plans related to large-scale data centers.

WATCH: Large-scale data center moratorium in Pasco County approved with unanimous vote

Large-scale data center moratorium in Pasco County approved with unanimous vote

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez has been covering the concerns voiced by residents in the Pasco County area about environmental impacts, electricity demands and more. Dozens of residents were at today's meeting.

This is a developing story Annette Gutierrez will have a full report on the meeting on Tampa Bay 28 starting at 4 p.m.



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If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.

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. If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.