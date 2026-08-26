ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFTS) — A new Italian restaurant is now open in Zephyrhills, and the city helped make it happen.

Trattoria Napoli, located on 7th Street, held its grand opening with the help of a $50,000 commercial improvement grant from the City of Zephyrhills Community Redevelopment Agency.

Watch report from Annette Gutierrez

Trattoria Napoli opens in Zephyrhills with help from city grant program

Owner Matthew Zappoli is a chef with more than 30 years of experience whose passion for food started at home.

"It really boils down to family," Zappoli said. "It was always just part of what we did — as a family together. Food had to be there. It had to be good. It had to be made that day, and that was ultimately what inspired me to get into working in restaurants — because my mom would show me how to make a few things as a kid."

By his teens, Zappoli was working in a neighborhood pizzeria learning the basics. That passion eventually took him to the Culinary Institute of America and into the kitchen at New York's Aureole, where he worked under Chef Charlie Palmer.

Now he's bringing that experience to his own kitchen in Zephyrhills, where fresh pasta is made every day.

"I'm here 7/8 o'clock in the morning making fresh pasta every day," Zappoli said.

The name Trattoria Napoli is a nod to his family's roots.

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"Trattoria normally refers to a casual cafe style of a restaurant but still has all homemade fresh, good quality products and ingredients," Zappoli said. "Napoli was inspired because that's where my grandfather comes from. That's where the name Zappoli comes from."

The $50,000 grant went toward improvements to the building and is part of a half-million-dollar effort the city budgeted to help local businesses through its CRA.

"The city is really trying to invest in our small businesses because that's what makes us unique and different from any other city in Central Florida," CRA Director Gail Hamilton said.

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Hamilton says the grants are part of a broader push to help Zephyrhills grow.

"If they have a great idea and they need a building, well we'll help them find a building," Hamilton said. "We have new coffee shops, pilates, pizza, Italian. We are really — grants are really becoming popular."

The CRA also offers grants for people looking to buy a home in the historic part of the city.

"If you're interested in purchasing a home within the district, we'll give you $10,000 for buying a home in the district. It's after closing, it's not down payment assistance —but after you have closed on your home, we'll give you $10,000 that you get to do with whatever you want," Hamilton said.

Additional grants are also available to help homeowners fix up their homes.

For businesses interested in learning more about grant opportunities, the CRA Director's office can be reached at 813-780-0000, extension 3506.

As for Zappoli, he's ready to welcome the community. The grand opening is set for Thursday, August 27 at 3 p.m.



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