Wesley Chapel families say health insurance premiums are soaring as open enrollment gets underway

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Open enrollment is underway, and many people are weighing their options for health insurance. A recent poll shows six in 10 adults are worried about being able to afford healthcare.

I spoke with some Wesley Chapel residents who say they feel like they're getting priced out of the market — and that health insurance coverage is becoming unaffordable.

Wesley Chapel families say insurance premiums are soaring during open enrollment

Wesley Chapel resident's Joel and Jessica Provenzano are self-employed realtors with Florida Executive Realty. That means they have to shop for their own health insurance through the federal marketplace, and they say the cost of coverage has climbed dramatically.

"The costs have been a little terrifying," Jessica Provenzano said. "Last year, the plan we had was like $560 a month, and then this year it's like $1000 a month. And then if we kept the same plan for next year, it'd be like $3400 a month."

"It doubled and then it tripled on top of that within the course of two years," Joel Provenzano said.

The rising costs aren't limited to monthly premiums.

"There's also deductibles and copays that get piled on top of that price, too. And so, $3,000 a month, the flat rate, and then piling everything else on top of it. We've actually looked at it, and it's cheaper just to pay for our doctors outright than it is to have health insurance," Joel said.

But after Jessica's thyroid cancer diagnosis this year, going without coverage isn't an option. The removal surgery without insurance would have been over $200,000.

“It proves that, kind of, no matter what age you're at, you do not know what's going to happen health-wise,” Joel said.

The experience has made shopping for affordable coverage that much more important.

After about a decade in the business, Eduardo Solis Cordova says the biggest rate hikes have come in the last two years.

Tampa Bay 28

"In Pasco, that average is 10%. Some carriers will go up to 30% and increase,” Solis Cordova said.

As for the reason behind the increases, he points to several factors.

“There's a lot of pointing fingers, you know. The cost from hospital stays, from doctor visits, has increased significantly. Also, the premiums have significantly increased as a consequence ... There's less subsidies going into the marketplace from the federal government as well, and overall, the cost of living,” Solis Cordova said.

His advice is to shop around and work with a licensed agent to compare plans.

“Your insurance could be great for you, but it could be awful for your neighbor. So, it's based on your specific needs, what is going to happen over the next few months or years,” Solis Cordova said.

For more information on how you can find a licensed healthcare insurance agent, you can click here.



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If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.

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. If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.