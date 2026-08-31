Human remains found in wooded area of Homosassa: CCSO

HOMOSASSA, Fla. — Citrus County deputies are investigating after human remains were discovered on Sunday in a wooded area near the end of West Elkhorn Drive in Homosassa, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

Deputies responded Sunday after a citizen reported finding what appeared to be human remains. They secured the area and requested assistance from the agency’s Forensics Unit and Major Crimes Unit, according to a news release.

Officials said severe weather delayed processing of the scene overnight before investigators resumed recovery efforts Monday morning alongside the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Preliminary observations indicate the remains may have been at the location for several years, CCSO said. Authorities have not yet determined the identity or sex of the person.

Investigators have not found any information indicating criminal activity or an ongoing threat to the community, per the release.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity in the West Elkhorn Drive area is asked to contact the CCSO non-emergency line at 352-249-2790.