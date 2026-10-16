Proposed Betz Farm development draws opposition in Citrus County

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A proposal to build nearly 1,500 homes on county-owned land near Crystal River is drawing strong opposition from residents concerned about rapid growth and potential environmental impacts.

The proposed Betz Farm development would cover about 350 acres along Turkey Oak Drive, just outside Crystal River.

Watch report from Erik Waxler:

Betz Farm Development Debate

The project was among the biggest concerns residents raised during last month's Tampa Bay 28 Listens Booth in Crystal River.

Curtis Bryant, who runs the Citrus County Insider Facebook page, says the proposal has sparked considerable community discussion.

"This is probably the biggest land use case we’ve had in years."

"A lot of people are interested. A lot of people are afraid of growth and don’t want the growth. So, they are fighting all that here."

The Citrus County Commission was expected to vote on the proposal this week. However, with one commissioner absent and two others recusing themselves, the board did not have enough members to move forward.

Opponents say Citrus County is already experiencing too much development, especially with the Suncoast Parkway expansion and the construction of new subdivisions.

"With the incoming Suncoast Parkway, thousands of acres of trees have already been stripped. Gone. It looks like the desert up there, which is literally two miles away. And with all the other high-density subdivisions that are going in around the county, it’s too much too fast," said Angela Lukacsek.

Environmental concerns are also driving opposition. Residents worry that development of the property could affect wetlands connected to the area's aquifer.

“This is a place that would better serve our community and our citizens and our visitors as a conservation, education, passive recreation area and that’s what we hope to achieve," said Robin Orlandi with the Citrus Conservation Committee.

Even if Citrus County rejects the proposal, the development plans may not be over.

Bravo Land Group could pursue purchasing the property and seek annexation into the city of Crystal River. The developer would still need city approval before moving forward with construction.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.