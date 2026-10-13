Spring Hill 6-year-old in Stan Lee's Super Kid contest

SPRING HILL, Fla. — 6-year-old Spring Hill Child up for Stan Lee’s Super Kid contest.
Charlotte has speech and language disorders and uses comic books and super heroes to express herself.
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Help this Florida kid become a superhero
Charlotte is currently in 8th place and would need to be in 5th place by Oct. 15.
The top vote-getter will take home $25,000 and star in their own limited-edition comic book.
To vote for Charlotte, go to this link
'My heart breaks': Woman describes helping injured students after deadly school bus crash in Polk County
A woman on her way to work Monday morning found herself helping injured Winter Haven High School students after a school bus crash that killed two people.
Woman describes helping injured students after deadly school bus crash in Polk County