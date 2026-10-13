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Spring Hill 6-year-old in Stan Lee's Super Kid contest

The winner of the contest will appear in a comic book.
Help this Florida kid become a superhero
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SPRING HILL, Fla. — 6-year-old Spring Hill Child up for Stan Lee’s Super Kid contest.

Charlotte has speech and language disorders and uses comic books and super heroes to express herself.

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Help this Florida kid become a superhero

Charlotte is currently in 8th place and would need to be in 5th place by Oct. 15.

The top vote-getter will take home $25,000 and star in their own limited-edition comic book.

To vote for Charlotte, go to this link

'My heart breaks': Woman describes helping injured students after deadly school bus crash in Polk County

A woman on her way to work Monday morning found herself helping injured Winter Haven High School students after a school bus crash that killed two people.

Woman describes helping injured students after deadly school bus crash in Polk County

More Hernando and Citrus County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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