1 cat killed, 5 pets saved after Carrollwood home catches fire: HCFR

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
TAMPA, Fla. — Five pets were rescued from a Carrollwood house fire on Wednesday morning, but one cat tragically didn’t survive.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said the blaze broke out a little before 11:30 a.m. on Lake Stall Lane. Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the front of the home.

Firefighters said they brought the fire under control in less than 15 minutes. During the response, crews rescued six animals from the home: three dogs and three cats. One cat did not survive, but the remaining five pets were transported by civilians to a veterinarian for evaluation and care.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

