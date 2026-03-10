Crash blocks lanes on I-275 northbound in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A crash on I-275 northbound in Tampa has blocked lanes and is causing traffic delays on Tuesday afternoon.
The
Florida Highway Patrol reported the incident near mile marker 40, prompting a roadblock in the area. Drivers are advised to use caution and expect congestion while authorities work to clear the scene.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
