Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Crash blocks lanes on I-275 northbound in Tampa

i-275 crash
Florida Department of Transportation
i-275 crash
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — A crash on I-275 northbound in Tampa has blocked lanes and is causing traffic delays on Tuesday afternoon.
The
Florida Highway Patrol reported the incident near mile marker 40, prompting a roadblock in the area. Drivers are advised to use caution and expect congestion while authorities work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Florida man spends more fighting school bus camera ticket than the fine itself

A Florida driver is spending more money fighting a school bus camera ticket than the violation itself is worth, and he says it's a matter of principle.

Florida man spends more fighting school bus camera ticket than the fine itself

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.