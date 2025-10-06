Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

1 dead after fatal car crash in Hillsborough County: FHP

1 dead after fatal car crash in Hillsborough County: FHP
Florida Highway Patrol
1 dead after fatal car crash in Hillsborough County: FHP
Posted

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a man died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning in Hillsborough County.

FHP said a 29-year-old Riverview man was driving westbound along the entrance ramp from the westbound lanes of Fowler Ave. at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 6.

The driver lost control of the car and it left the roadway, overturned several times and collided with a tree, officials said.

FHP said as the car overturned, the man was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

A slew of new laws take effect in Florida

Nearly 30 new laws take effect in Florida on Oct. 1. We are highlighting the laws that are generating a lot of attention.

New laws take effect in Florida

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.