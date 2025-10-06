1 dead after fatal car crash in Hillsborough County: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a man died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning in Hillsborough County.

FHP said a 29-year-old Riverview man was driving westbound along the entrance ramp from the westbound lanes of Fowler Ave. at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 6.

The driver lost control of the car and it left the roadway, overturned several times and collided with a tree, officials said.

FHP said as the car overturned, the man was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.