1 dead after fatal car crash in Hillsborough County: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a man died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning in Hillsborough County.
FHP said a 29-year-old Riverview man was driving westbound along the entrance ramp from the westbound lanes of Fowler Ave. at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 6.
The driver lost control of the car and it left the roadway, overturned several times and collided with a tree, officials said.
FHP said as the car overturned, the man was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
