Tampa Bay airports prepare for Thanksgiving travel surge

TAMPA, Fla. — As millions of Americans prepare to travel for Thanksgiving, Tampa Bay airports are gearing up for one of the busiest times of the year. With holiday crowds building, experts say a little preparation can help travelers avoid some of the seasonal travel stress.

With passenger volume expected to spike, officials are encouraging travelers to plan.

While both Tampa International Airport and St Pete-Clearwater International Airport are known for relatively short TSA wait times, the Thanksgiving rush is one of the rare periods when congestion builds.

"There's only two or three times a year, holidays, where it’s congested, and that’s an issue," said Connie Deneweth, another traveler.

Travel expert Paul Bernadini said the key to reducing stress is preparing before you even arrive at the airport.

One of his biggest tips is to track where your plane is coming from.

“OK, my plane before it gets to me in you know sunny Miami is gonna go through four or five cities that are getting hit by a snowstorm today, and I'm gonna have to probably plan ahead a bit more or just be aware that there's, there's a potential of more delays," said Bernardini,

If you are planning to drive to the airport, parking may be a challenge. St. Pete Clearwater International Airport officials expect their lots to fill up and they suggest getting dropped off.

