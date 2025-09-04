Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13-pound baby born at St. Joseph's Hospital-South

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — St. Joseph's Hospital-South posted a photo of a 13-pound 15-ounce newborn baby born in their hospital.

The post stated that baby boy Annon is believed to be among the largest babies, if not the largest baby, ever born at the hospital.

The hospital said the baby was born on Sept. 3.

