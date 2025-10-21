Clothes to Kids hopes to end 'Shoetober" with a kick

TAMPA — From shirts to pants to jackets, for more than 20 years, Clothes To Kids has been providing entire wardrobes to children of families in need across Tampa Bay.

“They come out, and their shoulders are up and they are smiling and they are so excited because they’ve gotten a complete week's worth of school clothes that they picked out and they selected that represents them,” said Clothes To Kids Executive Director Jennifer Jacobs.

This year, the non-profit is expected to donate more than 16,000 wardrobes.

However, Jacobs says there is one area where their inventory always seems to be lacking, and that’s shoes. So, Clothes To Kids decided to use October as the month to rally people to donate shoes.

“October, October, October, that is 'Shoetober,' that’s what it is known around these parts, because we need them,” said Jacobs. “Shoes are not just something that gets donated at Clothes To Kids. Shoes are expensive, kids grow, and shoes are just probably the last thing people think about, but kids have to have those to go to school.”

The Claytons are one of those families who depend on Clothes To Kids for their school wardrobe.

“My son his foot is only getting bigger, both of them, my daughter and my son, they keep growing and as they grow they get more and more expensive,” said mother Marashae Clayton. “I can use that money to pay a bill instead of having to spend it on $100.”

Lilliana, 11, and her brother Lannoris, 13, say they appreciate the new kicks and hope people hear their voice and decide to donate.

“I feel blessed to have a nice pair of shoes to be able to wear and feel good in, they fit my feet,” said Lilliana.

“I’m not like that picky, but I like brand shoes, that’s just how I like my style,” said Lannoris.

“I’m very thankful, if I could talk to them, I would tell them, ‘Thank you so much,’” said Marashae.



